Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,824 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after buying an additional 79,850 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,585,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock worth $1,300,597. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

