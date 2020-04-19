Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,495,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $150.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.75. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

