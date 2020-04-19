Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Arvinas worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

