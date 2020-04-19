Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,906 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Silk Road Medical worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

SILK opened at $37.59 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $950,686.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $643,097.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,823 shares of company stock worth $3,668,272 in the last three months.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

