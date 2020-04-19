Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 318,240 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lazard by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

LAZ opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

