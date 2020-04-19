MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,610 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

