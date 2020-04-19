Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,069 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

