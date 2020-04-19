Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,658,000 after purchasing an additional 142,764 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares during the period.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,476.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last three months.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

