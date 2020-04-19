Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,059 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Compass Minerals International worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CL King began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.