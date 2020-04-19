Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,814 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Zillow Group stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

