Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,745 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Beigene worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,281,735. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $157.43 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

