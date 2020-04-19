Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,272 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 173.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $958.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

