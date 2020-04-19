Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 312,433 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 312,433 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

