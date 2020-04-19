Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TRI Pointe Group worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:TPH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63.
Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
