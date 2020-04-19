Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TRI Pointe Group worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.