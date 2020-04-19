Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,836 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Hudson worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hudson during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudson by 46,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after buying an additional 1,749,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hudson stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hudson Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUD. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

