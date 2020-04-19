Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,560 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,516,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,748,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459,049 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $17,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,354,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 721,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,285 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $89.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

