Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Kimball International worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 208,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 1,649.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. Kimball International Inc has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.16 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

