Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $9,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,408,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

