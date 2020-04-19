Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. State Street Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $13.10 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $448.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

