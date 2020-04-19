Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 119,982 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKD stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

