Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Belden by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Belden by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.