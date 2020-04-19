1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $13,527,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,011,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,764,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

