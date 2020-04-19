Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,957 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,956,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 89,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 362,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $447,003. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.28. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.