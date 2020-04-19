Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Trustmark worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMK. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

