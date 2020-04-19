Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 32,766 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 163,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

