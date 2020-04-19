Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

