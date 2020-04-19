Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 104,705 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

