Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 94,688 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Alkermes worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 931.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $16.36 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,114,250. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

