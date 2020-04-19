Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,765 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BOX worth $9,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

