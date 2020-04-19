Norges Bank Invests $16.82 Million in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 906,629 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,818,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. SolarWinds Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 339.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

