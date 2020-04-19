Norges Bank Makes New $16.92 Million Investment in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,229,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,922,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

AM opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

