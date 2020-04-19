Norges Bank Takes $16.95 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of Pra Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $39.58.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

