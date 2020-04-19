UBS Group AG Grows Stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of International Seaways worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in International Seaways by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Seaways Inc has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

