Norges Bank Acquires New Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,075,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.11% of CNH Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. CNH Industrial NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

