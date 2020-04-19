Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 551,755 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 551,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,722,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

EPC opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

