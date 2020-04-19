Norges Bank Makes New $17.17 Million Investment in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,182,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NWS stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.48. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.