790,454 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 790,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,184,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.51% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 479.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 1,069,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 622,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 218,879 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 211,191 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 751,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer bought 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,565.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $371.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

