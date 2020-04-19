Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,985,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $483.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

