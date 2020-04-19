UBS Group AG Purchases 747 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 366,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $95.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,677,950. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

