UBS Group AG Buys 7,598 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of RMR Group worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RMR Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RMR Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in RMR Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in RMR Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 140,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of RMR opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53. RMR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.