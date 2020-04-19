Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 670,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,937,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is -482.86%.

PEGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Pattern Energy Group Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

