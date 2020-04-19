Norges Bank Makes New $18.45 Million Investment in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,970,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,446,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.04% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,809,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 237,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.71 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

