Norges Bank Buys New Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 471,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of TTEC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 30,754 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. William Blair began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

