Norges Bank Makes New $18.47 Million Investment in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 642,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $945.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

