295,729 Shares in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 295,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after buying an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after buying an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period.

Get Cubic alerts:

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUB opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.