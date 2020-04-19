Norges Bank Invests $18.70 Million in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,288,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of First Commonwealth Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.27. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

