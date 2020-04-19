DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

