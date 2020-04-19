DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.21 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099,311 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

