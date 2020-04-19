DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,303 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $149.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

