Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is DNB Asset Management AS’s 5th Largest Position

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $194,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.99. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

